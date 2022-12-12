Breakaway roping

Breakaway roper Jacee Currin of Heppner ropes her calf in 2.5 seconds to win the round Aug. 11, 2022, at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston. The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association on Dec. 1 honored the rodeo committee with the Breakaway Trailblazer of the Year award on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

LAS VEGAS — The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association took note of the Farm-City Pro Rodeo’s equal treatment of breakaway roping in August, and honored the committee with the Breakaway Trailblazer of the Year award on Dec. 1, at the South Point Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas.

“It was nice to be recognized with a couple of our sponsors (Wind Wave and Inland), who were a big part of it,” FCPR board member David Bothum said. “A lot of the rodeos, they didn’t make it equal. Here we did. If we are going to do it, we are going to do it right. That made a lot of difference.”

