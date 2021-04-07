KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eastern Oregon women’s soccer team dropped in the NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top-25 Poll, falling five spots in the latest poll released on Wednesday, April 7.
The Mountaineers now sit at No. 16 in the NAIA after being ranked as high as No. 9.
Eastern wrapped up regular season play earlier this week with a pair of road contests at College of Idaho. The Mountaineers tied in the first matchup at 1-1 before dropping a 1-0 bout in the second game. With regular season play over for the Mountaineers, they stand at 7-1-2 overall and finish 5-1-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference East Division play.
Regular season play for the rest of the conference will wrap up early next week to determine the winner of the CCC East Division. As it stands, EOU leads with 17 points, while C of I is second with 13. A pair of wins or a win and a draw for the Yotes at Carroll College would give the Yotes the East Division Title.
In this set of rankings, EOU is the only ranked CCC team. C of I continues to remain in the receiving votes category.
