KANSAS CITY — A pair of draws dropped the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team down a pair of spots in the latest NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll, released on Wednesday, March 31, by the national office.
The Mountaineers now sit No. 11 in the NAIA after being as ranked as high as No. 9. The newest set of rankings also does not include Eastern’s lone loss suffered during the season and reflects the team's record at 7-0-2.
Eastern wrapped up regular season play earlier this week with a pair of road contests at College of Idaho. The teams played to a 1-all draw in the first matchup, before the Mountaineers dropped a 1-0 decision in the second game. With regular season played over for Eastern, its record stands at 7-1-2 overall and 5-1-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference East Division play.
Regular season play for the rest of the conference will wrap up early next week to determine the winner of the CCC East Division.
EOU currently leads with 17 points, while C of I is second with 13. A pair of wins or a win and a draw for the Yotes at Carroll College would give the Yotes the East Division title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.