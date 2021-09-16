PILOT ROCK — Danielle Baleztena’s volleyball team is paying the price as the Pilot Rock gymnasium is getting much needed improvements.
The Rockets have been forced to play all of their games on the road, and practice has been a comedy of errors.
“It’s been very challenging,” said Baleztena, whose team has been practicing at the middle school gym, which doubles as the cafeteria. “We have JV and varsity practicing together in small quarters. The ceiling is short, the net is not regulation height. It’s either this or the grade school, which is worse.”
With a low net, the players do not get the proper training for attacks or serving.
“It does make a big difference,” Baleztena said. “The net is not the right height, the serves are off, the hits are off. They do awesome on this net, heck I could jump up and hit off this net. We do see it in the games. When we scrimmage, we just play the ball off the ceiling. We are challenged with the amount of kids we have. We have 15 for two teams. Their heads are still in it, and their hearts are still in it.”
The Rockets are 1-7 overall and 0-2 in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Improvements are needed
The school received a seismic grant awarded by the state of Oregon for $2,472,000 in spring 2019. The project will reinforce the exterior walls.
“Our gym is in pretty good shape, but we are also getting a new weight room and concession stand,” Pilot Rock Athletic Director TJ Presley said. “The public restrooms and access to them will be improved.”
The gym has been closed to the student-athletes since the beginning of August. The volleyball team is hoping the construction work will be done so they can at least play a couple of matches at home.
“There have been no summer workouts and no official practices so far,” Presley said. We are looking to get it back for the week of Oct. 12. Our last three league matches (against Heppner, Grant Union and Union) are scheduled for home, but those schools are prepared to host if need be. It’s been pretty hard on our girls.”
The seismic project is part of the improvements the school’s campus is getting.
A $12 million bond, passed by Pilot Rock voters in November 2020, will fund a variety of projects, including school safety, deferred maintenance, a new gym (though the original gym will remain the main gym) and more.
Companies working on the project include McCormack Construction as the contractor, Straightline Architecture as the architect and ZCS Engineering and Architecture for the seismic projects.
The gym also will get a new paint job inside, a new roof, and the team locker rooms will be remodeled.
“It’s going to be great,” Presley said. “Part of the bond project will be adding a second gym. Once we get the gym back, we anticipate no interruptions for basketball season.”
