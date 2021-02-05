PENDLETON — Western Oregon University has established a pipeline of sorts to Pendleton High School, and the Wolves added another Buckaroo to the fold on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, with the signing of linebacker Blake Swanson.
“Blake is an all-around athlete and definitely worthy of being a two-star recruit by 24/7 Sports,” WOU football coach Arne Ferguson said in an email. “We see him playing linebacker for us, and really liked the experience he picked up throughout his high school career spending time as an edge rusher and safety, in addition to linebacker. He was part of three strong playoff runs at Pendleton and he will bring that winning mindset with him here to WOU. We’re excited to have him with us.”
Swanson joins former Pendleton teammates Shaw Jerome, Blake Davis and Aiden Patterson on the WOU roster.
With just a couple of offers beside WOU, Swanson went where he felt most comfortable.
“I visited and had a really good time,” he said. “The defense will be really good, especially the class of 2021. It will be exciting. It’s also close to home. It will be nice to have family come and watch me play.”
Pendleton coach Erik Davis said not playing their season in the fall, and a lot of college players opting to take advantage of playing another year, limited opportunities for players graduating this spring.
“I’m happy for Blake,” he said. “He spent a lot of time going to camps and getting his name out there. For him to get an opportunity at a Division II school is great.”
The Bucks hope to get their football season in this spring, and Davis is looking to Swanson for leadership.
“He has grown up a lot this past year,” Davis said. “He has taken a leadership role for us. He did a good job this fall with the five weeks we had.”
Swanson, who played defensive end, tight end and wide receiver for the Bucks, is slated to play linebacker for the Wolves.
“I definitely want to do what is best for the team,” Swanson said. “If they think that is where I will be most successful, I will do it.”
The 6-foot, 3-inch Swanson has started to prep for his new role, dropping from 225 pounds to 205.
“It’s about speed at outside linebacker,” he said.
The Wolves plan to redshirt Swanson his first season, but that is common with most freshmen.
“Not playing will be hard, but it will give me time to prepare my body, learn the playbook and learn from the older guys how to be successful in college,” said Swanson, who plans to major in criminal justice or education.
A three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball, Swanson is hoping to get all three seasons in before he graduates in the spring.
“Being a senior, it’s my last year to be with my friends,” he said. “Suiting up with the guys one last time — we have been playing together since the third grade. It would be nice to put on the green and gold one more time.”
