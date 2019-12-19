RICHLAND, Wash. — A strong showing by the middle and upper weights helped Hermiston record a pair of Mid-Columbia Conference wins Thursday night at Richland High School.
The Bulldogs (3-1 MCC) opened the night with a 63-12 victory over Richland, then toppled Kennewick 44-15 in a match that saw two wrestlers rally to win in overtime.
“We are on our way,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said of the wins. “There are matches were we could have made better decisions. We need to keep working and keep fine tuning our technique.”
Hermiston’s Trevor Wagner put in less than 2 minutes of work between his two 170-pound matches, pinning Richland’s Estevan Yanez in 30 seconds, and Kennewick’s Andrew Hawkins in 1:21.
At 195, the Bulldogs got a pair of wins from Blake Betz, who earned a 6-0 decision over the Bombers’ Julian Hayne, and a 13-4 major decision over the Lions’ Caleb Gragg.
Cole Abbott (126), Jordan Franklin (145), Jaxson Gribskov (160), Sam Cadenas (220) and Dustyn Coughin (285) also had two wins for Hermiston.
Against the Lions, Hermiston’s Adrian Delgado was trailing Ler Pwen Htoo 10-3 in the second round of their 120-pound match. Delgado came to life in the third, wearing down Htoo, who was dinged three times for stalling to the tune of four points. He last infraction tied the score at 12-12 with 10 seconds left.
In overtime, Delgado registered a takedown 29 seconds in, and got a 2-point near fall for a 16-12 victory. His win opened up a 31-6 lead for Hermiston.
Delgado also pinned Richland’s Brian Quintana in 1:14 for a clean sweep.
Kennewick picked up wins at 132 and 138 before Franklin righted the ship with a 58-second pin of Ker Nay Lay at 145.
In the final match of the bout, Hermiston’s Emmanuel Carrillo (152) found himself on the wrong side of a 7-3 score early in the third round.
Carrillo then registered three takedowns, and gave up two escapes to tie the match at 11-11.
In overtime, Carrillo got a quick takedown for the 13-11 win. Carrillo also pinned Richland’s Eli Lemieux in 5:25 to open the match against the Bombers.
“We talk about being in better shape,” Larson said. “You have to be the guy with more energy in the end.”
The Bulldogs will compete at the Tri-State tournament in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Friday and Saturday.
