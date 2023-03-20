PENDLETON — In classic Fred Phillips fashion, the former Pendleton High School wrestling coach kept his nomination for the Class of 2023 of the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame to a small circle of friends and family.
“Officially I found out the week before the state wrestling tournament,” Phillips said. “I was told in December that I had been nominated, then it went to the national office in Stillwater, Okla., to be approved.”
And approved he was.
“I haven’t told a whole lot of people,” Phillips said. “Close friends and some people I coached with. It’s a great honor, but you don’t like to feel like you are bragging.”
The honors banquet will be held Oct. 21 at the Embassy Suites in Tigard.
The Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, founded in 1995, honors outstanding individuals for Lifetime Service to Wrestling as well as Medal of Courage and Outstanding American recipients.
Phillips is part of the Class of 2023 along with Greg Haga, coach at Crater High School for the past 37 years; Karry Cameron, who coached at Grant and Jefferson high schools in Portland; Luke Cleaver, coach at Nyssa High School for the past 23 years; official Tommy Kennedy; statistician Kathy Sahfeld; pairings official Michele Stevenson; and Medal of Courage recipient Travis West.
“I’m really honored that I have been selected,” Phillips said. “It’s very humbling. I look at the other people going in, and I don’t feel like I’m worthy. It’s a great class. Greg said he is going in with friends and adversaries. I think I am the adversary. We’ve had some great battles and he always came out on top.”
Phillips said being inducted with Sahfeld and Stevenson brings back a lot of memories of his youth.
“The two ladies being inducted, I have known them my whole life.” he said. “My dad was a coach and he drug me around to tournaments my whole life. I feel like they partially raised me. I would get bored and I would go in and help them in the bracket room. I have known them for so long. Everyone I am going in with, I can call them friends. I know them all.”
Phillips joins family who are members of the Hall of Fame: His father, Jim, was in the Class of 2010, and his cousin, Tommy Phillips, was in the Class of 2009.
Tommy was a two-time All-American at Oregon State at 118 pounds, and a member of the 1973 team that placed second at the NCAA tournament. He coached at Cascade High School for 30 years.
Jim coached at Lebanon High School for 20 years, and was a wrestling official for 35 years. He was the Oregon Wrestling Official of the year in 1998, 2005 and 2010. He also has officiated Pac-10 and Big-10 Championships, along with many other NCAA events.
“I will be the third Phillips that will be inducted,” he said. “My cousin was the better wrestler of us all. He was a Division I runner-up (1973).”
Phillips retired in 2019 after 18 years with the Bucks.
Sometimes, I miss it a little bit, like when I got to tournaments,” he said. “My son (Vance) is an eighth grader and he started wrestling this year. I don’t miss the headaches of fundraisings, grades and parents. I miss the coaching aspect of it. I miss working with the kids.”
A proud legacy
While at Pendleton, Phillips coached 65 state placers, he never had a losing dual meet season and he finished his career with the Bucks with a 336-71 record.
Phillips grew up in Lebanon, a small community southeast of Salem. It was there that he wrestled for his dad, Jim, a long-time high school coach and later a wrestling official.
During the course of four years in the Warriors program, Phillips amassed a 112-12-1 record, but never won a state title. He was sixth at state as a junior at 157 pounds. As a senior, he was third, also at 157.
After one year at Oregon State, Phillips transferred to Southern Oregon University, where he was a three-time all-American at 158 pounds in 1993 and 1995-96 for the Raiders. Those years, he placed seventh, fourth and third at the NAIA national tournament. He finished his career with the Raiders with a 127-32 record.
He went on to be an assistant at Portland State University before coming to Pendleton.
