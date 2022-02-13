PRINEVILLE — Pendleton crowned three champions, and the Bucks finished fourth in the team standings Saturday, Feb. 11, at the 5A Special District 4 Tournament at Crook County High School.
Jack Lieuallen (138 pounds), Patrick Simpson (182) and Jacob Griffin (285) all won titles for the Bucks, who will send six men to the 5A state tournament Feb. 26 at Ridgeview High School.
Crook County won the team title with 474 points, followed by Redmond (406), Ridgeview (172.5) and Pendleton (144.5).
Lieuallen, a junior, opened the tournament with a bye, then posted two quick pins to reach the finals.
The championship bout, he pinned Wyatt Wood of Crook County in 3:41.
Simpson also had a bye in the first round. He then won by technical fall and by pin to earn a shot at the title.
Simpson pinned Logan Willett of Redmond in 1:26 in the championship match.
Griffin won his title by pinning all three of his opponents on the day in the first round.
In the finals, Griffin pinned Ashton Fields of Redmond in 1:06.
Also punching their ticket to state were Owen Golter, who finished fourth at 126, Gabe Browning, who was third at 138, and Collin Primus, who was second at 160.
A Special District 4 Tournament
McLoughlin’s Tanner Wells won a district title, and Cooper Yensen finished second at Sisters High School.
The duo will represent the Pioneers at the 4A state tournament Feb. 26 at Cascade High School in Turner.
La Grande dominated the tournament, winning the team title with 447 points, followed by Baker/Powder Valley with 303. Mac-Hi was sixth with 52 points. La Grande had eight champions.
Wells, a senior, won all three of his matches by fall. In the championship match, he pinned Baker/Powder Valley’s Alex Ritter in 2:26.
Yensen, just a sophomore, pinned his first three opponents to reach the finals. La Grande’s Brysen Penaloz pinned Yensen in 3:19 in the title match.
Pine Eagle Invitational
Heppner’s Cade Cunningham (195), Conor Brosnan (182) and Roen Waite (120) all won titles for the Mustangs in Halfway.
Heppner finished third in the team standings with 96.5 points. Elgin won the team title with 120.5 points, while the host Spartans were second with 104. Irrigon was seventh with 75, and Echo was 11th with 51.
Cunningham had a bye to the finals, where he manhandled Will Ogden of Enterprise. Cunningham posted an 18-1 technical fall, ending the match early in the third round.
Brosnan won his semifinal match by fall in 56 seconds, then took the title when Grant Union’s Riddick Hutchison injury defaulted.
Also for the Mustangs, Zac Brown was fourth at 126, Tyler Boor was fifth at 160, and Nathan Ellsworth was sixth at 220.
Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala finished second at 145, dropping the championship match to Reece McConnell of Elgin by fall in 3:15.
Also for the Knights, Julian Abbott (132) was fourth, Irwyn Murguia (132) was fifth, Josiah Moreno (160) was fourth, Bennie Ayala (182) was fourth, and Austin Wells (195) was third.
For Echo, Keegin Chitty (132), Isaiah Lemmon (152) and Gino Gallegos (285) were third.
