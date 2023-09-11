PENDLETON — Cowabunga, dude!
Stetson Wright picked up where he left off last year, riding his first two bulls Monday, Sept. 11, on the first night of the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale at Happy Canyon Arena.
“I like this arena,” said Wright, who drew two bulls he had never ridden. “I didn’t even know what they were.”
Wright, who led the Xtreme Bulls standings by $16,396 over the next man heading into the championship, earned roughly $12,000 for his efforts Monday night, which will go a long way in helping to defend his title.
“It’s all fun,” he said. “I’m a guy who puts himself in second place, that way I have nothing to lose.”
Wright had the top ride in Section 2 with an 85.6-point ride on Rust Bucket.
On the first buck out of the chute, it looked as if Rust Bucket was going to toss Wright, but he straightened up and put together a sterling performance.
“He was quick,” Wright said. “It takes a lot of core strength to stay on, but it also takes a mature mind. I don’t panic when things don’t go right. I have to keep fighting."
Wright’s was the top score in the first round, earning the Utah cowboy a treasure trove of prizes.
In Section 1, TJ Gray and Trey Benton III each had an 84 to lead the group of 14 riders.
In Section 3, Josh Frost scored big with an 87.5 on the back of Unforgiven to take the lead in the second round, slipping past Creek Young, who had an 86.5 on Tubs Sugar Jack.
“On the stats I saw, he looked good,” Frost said of his bull. “He had never been ridden before. The most guys had on him was a couple of seconds. I was blessed to draw him. They bring in great bulls and the money is awesome.”
Frost, who is a second cousin to the late Lane Frost, also picked up a $1,000 bonus for riding Unforgiven.
Wright put a damper on Frost’s night when he took Cowabunga for an 88-point ride in Section 4, besting Ky Hamilton and Trey Holston, who each had an 84.
“He was a really good bull,” Wright said. “He will go left, but he switched it up.”
Wright also won the second round, which brought another collection of prizes.
There were five cowboys who rode both of their bulls on the night, and will head into the second night of competition Tuesday with an advantage over the field.
Wright leads the event with a score of 174.5 on two, while Frost has a 171, Young a 164, Clayton Sellars a 160.5, and Roscoe Jarboe a 159.
“There’s a lot of bull riding left,” Frost said.
Three cowboys — Canyon Bass, Cody Teel and Lukasey Morris — were knocked out of the competition with concussions, but word from the Justin Sports Medicine team was that other than the concussions they would be OK.
