PENDLETON — Stetson Wright has won just about everything possible in the sport of rodeo without picking up another event.

The one missing piece for the five-time world champion was the Xtreme Bulls title. The 23-year-old Utah cowboy can mark that one off his list after winning the event and season title Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Happy Canyon Arena.

