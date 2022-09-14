PENDLETON — Stetson Wright has won just about everything possible in the sport of rodeo without picking up another event.
The one missing piece for the five-time world champion was the Xtreme Bulls title. The 23-year-old Utah cowboy can mark that one off his list after winning the event and season title Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Happy Canyon Arena.
“This is something,” Wright said, after dozens of photo ops and an interview on the Cowboy Channel. “I have been second the last two years in a row — in the event and standings. It has eluded me and drove me insane. This year, I stopped caring and I do it.”
Wright was the only man in the field of 26 to ride three bulls. He rode both Monday, and his first on Tuesday before Unkle Kranky got the better of him in the fourth round.
For winning the average, with a total of 257 points on three head, Wright picked up a check for $11,280. Reid Oftedahl was second, with Jace Trosclair third and Tristen Hutchings fourth.
Wright also won a custom saddle, two buckles, Pendleton Whisky, a trophy, a custom-engraved knife and a Pendleton blanket.
Wright's only horse, Poncho, has benefited from the custom saddles over the years, though most are on display at his home.
When Wright saw his draws for the event, he said he didn’t know how things would go.
“It seemed like everything was stacked against me,” Wright said. “The first three bulls I rode (Foolish Pride, Tequila Sunrise and Spyglass) had never been ridden (for a score). The last had and he was the one who bucked me off. Everything happens for a reason. My dad (Cody) always says, ‘if you tried as hard as you can, you can’t hang your head.’ ”
Wright was the last man to ride Tuesday night. He already had both titles in the bag when he got on the back of Unkle Kranky.
“There was no pressure,” he said. “I wish I would have got him rode. I have a short term memory. I have good ones tomorrow.”
Wright will compete in the saddle bronc and bull riding Wednesday on the first day of the 112th Pendleton Round-Up. He won both titles and the all-around last year in Pendleton.
Trosclair had the top score of the night, a 90 on Stir Crazy on his final ride, which earned him $5,721.
“In the first round I had an 83,” he said. “I thought if I could make this last one count I could come out of here with some money. This has been a really cool week.”
Trosclair will be up in the bull riding at the Pendleton Round-Up on Wednesday.
Trey Benton put up an 89 in the third round Tuesday on a bull named Bit A Bad News for a payday of $6,091.
“To be an 89 and win that much money is a stepping stone to the next one,” said Boston, who did not get a qualified ride on his final bull. “I let the first one get away from me, and the second one was tough. I have had a rough year. I sat out three months with injuries (sternum, arm).”
Josh Frost, who went into the Xtreme Bulls Finale in first place, failed to ride any of his four bulls.
