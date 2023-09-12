PENDLETON — It all came down to the last ride of the night.
Needing a qualified ride to win the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Stetson Wright put together an 89-point ride on Bouchon before a sold-out crowd at Happy Canyon Arena.
He not only won the finale with 263.5 points, but he also picked up his second consecutive Xtreme Bulls championship and all the goodies that go along with it, including a custom saddle.
“It’s nice to finish this in this awesome stadium and in front of these awesome fans,” Wright said. “Every year just keeps getting better. It’s a pretty special event here.”
Over the course of two days, Wright had qualified rides on three of his four bulls and won more than $28,000.
Quite the accomplishment for the Utah cowboy, who once asked his dad (ProRodeo Hall of Famer Cody Wright) not to enter him in Xtreme Bulls events.
“I had a bad attitude about it the first couple of years,” Wright said. “I realize now how important it is. I decided these would be my favorite things. It’s all about your mindset.”
Wright (174.5 points) picked up $11,280 on Monday after winning both rounds, and had a 3.5-point lead over Josh Frost (171) going into the final round.
Wright failed to ride his first bull, Kiss Me, lasting 7.17 seconds before getting flung off.
That opened the door for Frost and Creek Young to win the Pendleton event after riding their first three bulls.
In the final round, Frost did not last 8 seconds on Wreckonciled, while Young got tossed off by Road Rage. Frost finished second in the average with 254.5 points, while Young was third with 250.
With the music blaring, Wright came out of the chute on Bouchon for the top ride of the night before a raucous crowd.
“I knew if I did my job I could win,” Wright said. “The adrenaline takes over. That bull was good. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.
While Wright won Round 4, TJ Schmidt, in his first trip to Pendleton, won Round 3 with an 86.5-point ride on Ugly Wish. He was a half point better than Young’s 86-point ride on Zombie Time.
“These are the best guys in the world,” said Schmidt, who picked up $5,721. “To get a win is pretty special.”
Fans will get another look at Wright and Schmidt at the Pendleton Round-Up. Schmidt is up Wednesday, while Wright is up Wednesday in the saddle bronc and Friday in the bull riding.
Sports writer
