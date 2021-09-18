PENDLETON — One of the hottest young talents in rodeo gave the fans at the 111th Pendleton Round-Up a thrill this past week.
Stetson Wright, 22, of Milford, Utah, won the saddle bronc and bull riding events on Saturday, Sept. 18, then topped things off with the all-around title.
“Anything that I win that my dad has won means a lot to me,” Wright said. “I’m a lucky guy. Everything is going my way.”
In the saddle bronc, with his brothers Rusty and Ryder cheering from behind the chutes, Wright turned in a score of 91.5 on Lunatic from Hell. Combined with his 91-point ride from his first ride, Wright posted an arena record total of 182.5 points. The 91.5 score also was an arena record.
“I talked to Rusty and Ryder and they said she was good on grass,” Wright said of his horse. “It was pretty neat to hear all the cheers when I got off.”
It was the first Pendleton title for Wright, whose dad Cody won the event here in 2010, and the victory lap was pretty sweet.
“I’ve always dreamed of it,” he said. “It was fun. My adrenalin was pumping like crazy. I’m having the time of my life.”
With the win, Wright overtook his brother Ryder for the lead in the world standings by $4,102.
The Wrights, who came five strong in the saddle bronc, saw Rusty finish third and Ryder fifth.
Wright is the only one in the family of bronc riders to also compete in the bulls.
He rode Royal Playboy for 89 points in the finals, and finished with a total of 176 points on two rides for the title. He was only one of two men to post a qualifying ride in the finals.
It’s the third time Wright has been on that bull. The first time, he got bucked off. The second was Tuesday night in the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale, where he had a score of 92.
“I love him a lot,” Wright said. “I got even with him last time. I’d love to have that bull everyday.”
In addition to saddles, hats, boots, buckles and other prizes, Wright won $13,122 in the saddle bronc and $10,404 in the bulls.
Bareback riding
R.C. Landingham has had three surgeries on his left shoulder (free arm) and he missed the 2020 season altogether.
Saturday, the former Pendleton man got on the back of Choke Cherry and posted a ride of 89.5 points to win the final round and the title with a combined score of 177 on two rides. Both point totals are arena records.
“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “That helps me jump up and seal a spot in the NFR.”
It’s the third trip to the NFR for the former Blue Mountain Community College cowboy, who now calls California home. Despite the change in address, Landingham had plenty of fans in the stands for the finals.
“It was pretty neat to see how many people supported me,” he said. “I hadn’t been back to Pendleton in quite awhile. It’s nice to see how many still follow me.”
Landingham got off to a slow start to the season, but things started to pick up in the summer.
“It started to pick up around the Fourth of July,” Landingham said. “At a regular-season rodeo, this is the biggest payday ($13,249) I have had.”
To make sure his NFR trip is secure, Landingham, who is sitting 13th in the standings, will compete in rodeos in Texas, Nebraska, Utah and California from now until the end of the month.
Tie-down roping
Shane Hanchey is getting a little greedy when it comes to winning money in Pendleton.
Hanchey, from Sulphur, Louisiana, picked up his second title Saturday with a time of 28.9 on three runs. He roped his calf in 9 seconds in the short go, and earned
“I’ve been coming since my rookie year in 2009,” Hanchey said. “I love it, and it’s a place I’ve always had good luck at. I love the grass. I’ve always watched that rodeo and wanted to be there. My horse Si makes it so easy for me. I’ve alway been attracted to it. If I had never won anything, I probably wouldn’t like coming.”
Hanchey won his first title in 2017 and was second in 2011 and 2018.
Unlike some rodeos, the cowboys here have a blind draw when it comes to calves. They get whichever one comes down the runway.
“We don’t know we have until they come down the hill,” he said. “It adds to the already unique conditions and format.”
Hanchey is leading the world standings with nearly $44,000 more than the next man. He is headed to his 12th NFR.
Steer wrestling
Tristan Martin entered Pendleton with a heavy heart. His grandma, Betty Martin, passed away two weeks ago and he wasn’t able to make her service because he was on the road working toward the goal his grandma had for him — a trip to the NFR.
The Louisiana man took down his steer in 4.4 seconds in the final round for a time of 15.7 on three runs to win his first Pendleton title.
“She was the ringleader of the family,” he said. “She pushed you to capture your goals.”
With the $11,457 check he picked up for the win, he moved up to 11th in the world standings, and his first NFR is on the horizon.
Martin entered Pendleton 15th in the world standings but had less than a $200 lead over the 16th-place man.
Martin’s uncle, Casey Martin, has won Pendleton three times (2014, 2010 and 2008), so bragging rights aren’t exactly his, yet.
“It’s a family tradition,” Martin said. “My uncle said I had to win it a couple more times before I mess with him.”
Barrel racing
Less than one second separated the top 12 contestants heading into Saturday’s finals, but once the action started, Leia Pluemer and her horse Sister rose to the top.
The New Mexico cowgirl turned in a time of 28.84 seconds in the finals for a winning time of 57.65 on two runs to win her first Pendleton title and $11,922.
“Sister is a horse who loves to run,” Pluemer said. “She is like the little Energizer Bunny, she just goes and goes and goes.”
Pluemer placed fifth in the event in 2019, and there was no question she was coming back.
“This was the only rodeo I wanted to go to in the Northwest,” she said.
“To run in Pendleton, you have to trust your horse and let them do their job. I knew Sis would do her job. I just sat up in the middle of her and let her do her job.”
Steer roping
Scott Snedecor was the last man out during the steer roping finals. He needed an 18.4-second run to win his third Pendleton title — he got the job done in 15.4. His time on three runs was 43.2.
“The pucker factor is high here,” the Texas cowboy said. “You have to take advantage of everything you draw. I knew that steer was going to run hard, I just needed to get a clean shot on the head.”
Snedecor also won the event in 2008 and 2013.
“Pendleton is outstanding,” he said. “It’s fun and you have to have a little cowboy in you. The fans are awesome.”
Landon McClaugherty had the fastest run in the finals at 13.4, followed by Chet Herren (15.1) and Snedecor, who pocketed $8,811 for his efforts.
Team roping
There was one team remaining, and all it needed was a run of 9.8 seconds or less to win the title. They missed on the head side, giving way for Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler to win the title with a time of 17.1 seconds on three runs.
“You hope to draw something that gives you a chance,” Richard said. “The whole thing is awesome. Everyone wants to win Pendleton.”
Richard and Buhler each earned $13,176, which will go a long way in their quest for the NFR. Richard moved up to 11th in the world standings (headers), while Buhler moved to 11th in the heeler standings, but the standings are tight.
The regular season ends Sept. 30.
Breakaway roping
It’s not the first time Pendleton has had breakaway ropers, but it is the first time they were included in the money.
Sawyer Gilbert won the inaugural Pendleton title, clocking a 2.6-second run in the finals to take home the average win with 5.0 seconds on two head. The win earned her $9,775.
“It’s really good they added equal money,” Gilbert said. “It’s been a pretty amazing year. I’m pretty fortunate to have that horse and that my brother let’s me ride it. We were sharp at the barrier and got it roped.”
