Wrights rule the day on second day of Pendleton Round-Up

PENDLETON — The Wright crew rolled into the Pendleton Round-Up on Thursday, Sept. 16, and went to work.
The family from Milford, Utah, has dominated in the saddle bronc event for years, and Thursday was no different.
Stetson Wright turned in a score of 91 on Ragin’ Lunatic, while his older brother, Ryder, had an 88 on Come Back Red. Add in the third brother, Rusty, who had an 87 on Pip Squeak, and three of the top five guys in the event are Wrights.
But wait, Stetson, Ryder and Rusty’s uncle, Jesse Wright, had an 83 on Lily Stomper to put four Wrights in the top 12.
The top 12 contestants in each event come back for Saturday’s championship round.
Stetson’s ride was his second of the day, as his first horse failed to perform as it should.
“That first horse is normally better than that," Stetson said. “The second one, that was his best ride in a while. He’s hard to ride — he’s everything I wanted. They always bring the best to Pendleton. I won’t forget this day.”
The three Wright brothers support each other through thick and thin. For Stetson, it means the world to him.
“It’s pretty awesome,” he said. They weren’t there for Xtreme Bulls, so to have them back there today made the ride better. They are back there yelling and cheering. I don’t hear anyone but them — just Rusty and Ryder.”
While Stetson and Ryder have punched their tickets to the National Finals Rodeo in the saddle bronc, Rusty is on the outside looking in, but has had a good few weeks lately.
“I’m really happy for Rusty,” Stetson said. “He’s always rode gold, but these past few weeks, he’s been hard to beat. He still has a chance.”
While Stetson and Ryder’s scores were the ones announced during the performance, the scores posted on the PRCA site have Ryder with a 90 and Stetson with an 89. It’s not known if they were entered incorrectly, or if the officials changed the scores after the event.
Stetson’s day wasn’t over after the saddle bronc. He is the only one of the Wrights to also ride bulls — and he does that well too.
He turned in an 87-point ride on Longmire to win the performance and move into second place in the standings behind Boudreaux Campbell, who had an 88.5 ride Wednesday.
“I drew a good one today,” Wright said. “All are important. I don’t like to fall off, and I do what it takes not to. My main goal is to get my horse and bull rode.
With qualifying rides in two events, Wright is in the mix for the coveted all-around title.
Bareback riding
A familiar face was back at the Pendleton Round-Up on Thursday.
R.C. Landingham, who once called Pendleton home, rode Silver Screen for an 87.5 score — the highest mark in two days at the Round-Up, and the top score on the horse this year.
“I hadn’t seen the horse much, but I knew what to expect,” Landingham said. “At Pendleton, you don’t know what the horses will do. When he got onto the grass, he got pretty strong.”
Landingham, who has been battling a shoulder injury for a few years, looked strong Thursday. He’s sitting 15th in the world standings and is looking for his third trip to the NFR.
The NFR is in December, this week Landingham is enjoying being back in the Round-Up City.
“It’s incredible,” he said. “The atmosphere and the arena are like nothing else, as long as you stay out of the Let ’er Buck Room.”
Tie-down roping
The calves were a bit elusive Thursday afternoon, and one that got away even stopped for a snack of green grass before being herded out of the arena.
Ty Harris had the top run of the afternoon at 8.6 seconds — one of only three men to put up a score. He ranks second in the second round and is fifth in the average at 20.4 seconds.
Chance Oftedahl, who turned in a 9.7-second run, is fourth in the average at 19.9 seconds.
Zack Jongbloed leads on two runs with an 18.5.
Steer wrestling
Canadian cowboy Landon Beardsworth’s 5-5-second run was the best of the day and ranks fifth in the second round.
Combined with his time of 6.2 seconds in the first round, he is sitting third in the average (11.7 seconds) heading into Saturday’s championship round.
Tristan Martin leads the average with an 11.3.
Team roping
It was not a great day for the competitors in this event.
The first three teams out missed their steer. After that, three teams managed to lasso just one back leg, and two teams broke the barrier, adding 10 seconds to their time.
Scott McCulloch and Matt Azevedo turned in a sterling run of 4.8 seconds, but a broken barrier ruined their good fortune.
The team of Shane Erickson and Andy Carlson had the only clean run of the round at 6.1 seconds.
Cory Kidd and Ryan Motes lead the average with a time of 9.8 seconds on two runs.
Steer roping
The challenges in the timed events continued in the steer roping, with only three men getting qualified runs.
J.D. Yates had the top run of 12.7 seconds, which tied him for fourth in the second round.
Only 11 men have two runs to their credit, led by Scott Snedecor with a time of 27.8 seconds.
Barrel racing
The 2019 Pendleton champion, Cheyenne Allan, had the hot run of the day with a time of 29.16 seconds, which ranks her sixth overall.
Allan, of Mabton, Washington, is out of the running for the NFR, but another Pendleton title would be nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.