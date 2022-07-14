IRRIGON — Mark Wyant is no stranger to success on the basketball court, but it wasn’t an easy road.
He graduated from Emmett High School in Idaho, where the Huskies finished sixth at state his senior year and he was named second-team all-state.
“I got cut as a sophomore,” he said. “I played JV my junior year. In college, I was a second-team NAIA All-American in 1991 at Columbia Christian College. That is some of the wisdom I can pass on now. I wasn’t a great student. I just got my degree four years ago.”
Wyant, who recently was named boys basketball coach at Irrigon High School, can relate to the players who are trying to bounce back after the pandemic and playing for their third coach in three years.
“They just have to put in the work,” said Wyant, who also will teach physical education. “There is no confidence. If I can get some of these kids believing, it will go a long way.”
Wyant replaces Eric Solis, who stepped in to fill the void after Davie Salas stepped down before last season after failing to follow Oregon’s vaccine mandate, that required teachers, staff and coaches to be vaccinated.
The Knights finished 1-9 in Eastern Oregon League play and 2-20 overall last season.
Irrigon will drop down to the 2A Blue Mountain Conference for the 2022-23 season, where the Knights will face Enterprise, Grant Union, Heppner, Stanfield and Weston-McEwen.
“Heppner and Stanfield will be good again this year,” Wyant said. “I’m trying to install confidence in the kids. Boyd Davis is a kid I need to have step up. Kids follow what he does. He could be a force.”
Wyant, 54, has been working in the aerial application business for years, working in the office, not the plane.
“I do the billing, pretty much everything but fly the plane,” he said. “I have been up in the planes, but you have to have a special stomach to do that.”
In the winter, Wyant has been assistant basketball coach at Irrigon and Hermiston.
“I haven’t done a lot of coaching,” he said. “I coached three years of JV ball in Irrigon when my uncle-in-law Abe Burnett was coaching. I coached for a year under Drew Preuninger at Hermiston with Rylie Smith (Stanfield coach). That will be interesting when we play.”
Starting with the basics
Wyant has had open gym sessions with his players and a few from the middle school.
“I put some summer stuff together, but a lot of them work,” Wyant said. “We are going to be senior heavy. They lack confidence, but they want to compete. I think that was from being locked up the last two years. They worked so hard and when the season came around they didn’t get to play. If you put in the work, you can be good at anything. Time, passion and dedication.”
Part of the summer program is a shooting drill, that when completed, they can earn a green shirt.
“The younger kids are really taking to it,” Wyant said. “They all want to know what they need to do to earn a green shirt.”
It’s a good start.
