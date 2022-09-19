PENDLETON — Marty Yates had loaded up his trailer and was headed back to Texas when he got a call telling him to turn around and head back to Pendleton.
The 28-year-old Stephenville, Texas, cowboy had left the Pendleton Round-Up thinking he was out of the running for the all-around title, but his fortune changed when Chris Glover did not place in the final round of the steer roping.
"I didn't think I would be that lucky," Yates said. "I had no clue. I didn't think we had won any money in the team roping because we missed in the last round. We were in La Grande and turned around and came back. I felt horrible."
Yates and his horse Jag earned $2,331 for placing fifth in the first round of the tie-down roping with a time of 9.1 seconds. Yates was in the tie-down finals, but missed his calf.
Yates, and his team roping partner Aaron Tsinigine, tied for sixth in the first and second rounds, earning $2,406. They missed on their steer in the finals, but still placed seventh in the average to earn another $1,805 to put Yates on top.
Yates and Tsinigine, who had the best time of 11.1 seconds heading into the finals, weren't the only ones to miss in the finals, which helped them earn money in the average. Yates rode Jaden Bray's horse Slider in the team roping.
"I guess it's very important that those guys missed in team roping," said Yates, who is the heeler of the duo. "This was my 10th year in Pendleton, but the first time I have won anything. I may have won a round check in calf roping, but I haven't really earned any money there before."
Yates won more than the all-around title. The honor also comes with a treasure trove of prizes, from a custom saddle, a champions jacket, a buckle and a bottle of Pendleton Whisky big enough to share with all the fans in the south grandstands.
"It was crazy all the stuff I got," Yates said. "I'm glad we turned around, it was awesome. You can hardly get to the restroom in our trailer now. When they handed me the bottle of whiskey, the cap came off. We all had to have a sip. The funnest part was they came out of the 1910 room to take pictures. We had a good time."
The champion is sad he missed out on the victory lap.
"That is one of the great things about Pendleton — the victory lap," Yates said. "I will never leave again until it is over. Pendleton is not an easy one to win. It's one of those bucket list rodeos you go to every year and try to get the win. This is the first year I came on Monday and stayed the whole week. It didn't go as planned, but I still came with some good stuff. They had it all in a big old bag, it was crazy."
He may have missed the victory lap in front of a record crowd of 16,118 fans, but he said he will be sure and admire his name on the back of the arena the next time he's in Pendleton.
"It's cool to have your name on the wall for a year, especially the all-around," he said. "It's a really big deal. It's cool for everybody to see it."
Despite the finish in the tie-down roping at Pendleton, Yates still is headed to the National Finals Rodeo in December.
He's ranked No. 8 in the world standings with $118,771 and he's headed to Las Vegas for the ninth time.
He's never won an NFR or world title. He placed eighth last year in the world standings and seventh at the NFR. He finished second in the world in 2020, and won Rounds 1 and 2 at the NFR.
"Maybe I just need to get lucky," he said.
The win in Pendleton is a good start.
