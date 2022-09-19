PRU Day 4
Buy Now

Marty Yates, of Stephensville, Texas, competes in tie-down roping Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up. Yates won the all-around title at the Round-Up.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Marty Yates had loaded up his trailer and was headed back to Texas when he got a call telling him to turn around and head back to Pendleton.

The 28-year-old Stephenville, Texas, cowboy had left the Pendleton Round-Up thinking he was out of the running for the all-around title, but his fortune changed when Chris Glover did not place in the final round of the steer roping.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.