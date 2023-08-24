Wildhorse golf.JPG

Xiaowen Yin won the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic on Aug. 19, 2023, at Wildhorse Golf Course. Yin shot a two-day 132. Hazardous air quality prompted shortening the event.

 Wildhorse Resort & Casino/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Hazardous air quality shortened the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic to just 36 holes, with Xiaowen Yin being named the winner Saturday, Aug. 19.

Yin was awarded the championship trophy and a distinguished Native American beaded medallion during an award ceremony held at Wildhorse Golf Course. She also won $30,000.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.