PENDLETON — Hazardous air quality shortened the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic to just 36 holes, with Xiaowen Yin being named the winner Saturday, Aug. 19.
Yin was awarded the championship trophy and a distinguished Native American beaded medallion during an award ceremony held at Wildhorse Golf Course. She also won $30,000.
"The safety of our athletes, volunteers, and staff is of the utmost importance," Epson Tour Chief Business and Operations Officer Jody Brothers said in a news release. "I'm disappointed for the athletes, our tremendous sponsor Wildhorse Resort & Casino, and the fans who were here to see an exciting finish."
Playing in challenging weather conditions, Yin won the tournament with an impressive 12-under par 132 after 36 holes. Yin scored 66 on both days, going into the final round with a three-shot lead over Alana Uriel (135).
Yin, 18, played in the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic last year, tying for third place.
The air quality index for the area exceeded 330 and created an environment categorized as "hazardous" according to LPGA AQI guidelines. In adherence to these guidelines, the rounds were necessitated to be either delayed, suspended, or, in this case, canceled.
Uriell finished second and earned $19,430, while Ashley Lau was third ($14,152). Last year's champion, Daniela Iacobeli, finished tied for 29th with a 142 and earned $1,765.
The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic is the 16th tournament on the Epson Tour.
