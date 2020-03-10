REDMOND — The Hermiston Sparks went 5-0 at the Oregon Middle School State Basketball Championship this past weekend, winning the seventh-grade girls title in the Gold Division.
The Sparks opened the competition with a 47-10 win over Newberg, and then followed with a 50-20 victory over Sherwood.
In the quarterfinals, Hermiston topped the Cleveland Warriors, 47-24, and then earned a spot in the finals with a 63-55 win over the Crescent Valley Future Raiders in the semifinals.
In the championship game, the Sparks held off Clackamas Rogue, 54-47. Hermiston led 32-28 at the half, but the game was tied at 45-all with 4:28 to play. Key defensive stops and timely baskets helped Hermiston to the win.
The Sparks finished their season with a 37-5 record.
There were 23 teams in the Gold Division, with each team having to qualify through a state qualifying tournament. Teams must place first or second to get an invite to state.
The Sparks qualified with a first-place finish at the Hermiston Holiday Hoops Classic in December, and again at the Hermiston For the Love of the Game in February, where they also placed first.
The Sparks also won the fifth-grade title in 2018, and qualified for state in 2019 as sixth-graders, but because of inclement weather the tournament was canceled.
Team members are Camryn Hagel, Madeline Jared, Shayla Stewart, Addison Garberg, Ellie Heideman, Madison Wicks, Piper Roberts, Amy Armstrong, Avonlea Edwards, Italy Daltoso and Izzy Simmons.
The team is coached by Aaron Heideman, with assistants Josh Hagel and MaryJane Heideman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.