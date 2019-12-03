PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock raked in the offensive honors from the Special District 3 West coaches, sweeping the top quarterback, running back and receiver spots.
The Rockets’ Tyasin Burns was named Player of the Year. He was a first team running back and linebacker, a second-team punter and honorable mention kicker.
Pilot Rock won the Special District 3 West title with a 5-0 league record, including its first-ever win over Dufur, 50-30. The Rockets finished the season 6-3 as injuries hit the team down the stretch.
Burns, a junior, ran for 2,382 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 821 receiving yards with six touchdowns, threw for four touchdowns, and had two more on returns. Defensively, he had 59 solo tackles, 37 assists, three interceptions and four quarterback sacks.
Junior Tanner Corwin earned first-team honors at quarterback for the Rockets. He threw for 1,727 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Senior Logan Weinke was a first-team receiver and defensive back. He had 1,145 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns. He also ran for 680 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he had 65 solo tackles, 25 assists, two sacks and an interception.
Caden Thornton, a junior, was a first-team pick at defensive end. He had 29 solo tackles, 22 assists, four sacks and a pick-six.
Rounding out the first team is junior William Sigo on the offensive line.
Ione/Arlington’s Wesley Goad was named a first-team kicker and punter, and a second-team receiver.
