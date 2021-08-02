PENDLETON — Put your mask on.
That is the word from the Oregon School Activities Association for indoor sports this fall.
The announcement came shortly after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday, July 29, that staff and students at K-12 schools will have to wear masks at school this fall.
The OSAA did say it is waiting for more information from the Oregon Health Authority, so nothing is set in stone.
The mandate relates to just volleyball in the fall, as football and cross-country are held outdoors.
“Nothing is certain yet,” Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis said. “I know the governor put something out, and I’m sure it will happen sometime, but we have not gotten the directive yet.”
In Umatilla and Morrow counties, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased dramatically in the last half of July. The two counties had the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state from July 11-22.
Longtime Riverside Athletic Director Clair Costello said whatever the Oregon School Activities Association and the Oregon Health Authority decide, they have to comply.
“I have no say,” Costello said. “It’s just whatever they say, we have to do. If the administration says we wear them, we wear them. It’s hard on the kids when they have to run, especially if they are asthmatic.”
Somnis agreed.
“I don’t think anyone wants to put these things back on when it comes to competition,” said Somnis, who noted that statewide athletic director meetings are set for next week and may offer some clarity.
While there has been mention of athletes wearing masks, neither athletic director has heard anything where fans are concerned.
“With all the new COVID outbreaks, I don’t know what we will do with fans,” Costello said. “Outside we will be OK. We are waiting on Morrow County to see what we have to do. There is no arguing, you just do what they tell you to do.”
The rules also may change athletic schedules, which were a jumble this past spring.
“In soccer and basketball, we have overnight trips, which we couldn’t have last season,” Costello said. “We already lost a football game in Week 3. We will have to see what happens there.”
For Hermiston, which plays in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the mandate would be for home games only, as the WIAA has not issued any restrictions for fall sports.
The Bulldogs’ eight Mid-Columbia Conference partners — Chiawana, Hanford, Kamiakin, Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Southridge and Walla Walla — are all in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.