The Hermiston baseball team finally got to play on Friday, but the outcome wasn’t what the Bulldogs had hoped for.

In the Mid-Columbia Conference opener for both teams, Chiawana swept Hermiston 8-6 and 10-0 in Pasco.

“The first game was a fun baseball game,” Hermiston coach Kevin Moore said. “The team that made the least mistakes ended up winning.”

Chiawana, who was supposed to have played its first game March 9, looked good with just a few days on the field.

“We went out and did our thing,” Riverhawks coach Dave Price said. “We played pretty well.”

In the opener, the Bulldogs led 4-1 after the first, and 6-4 after four innings.

In the fifth, Riley Cissne belted a two-out, two-run single that helped put the Riverhawks ahead for good. Cissne finished the game with four RBIs.

Wyatt Noland went 2 for 4 with a triple for the Bulldogs, while Seth Prewitt was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Trevor Wagner, Gavin Hunter and Spencer Juul all had an RBI, while Juul also had a double.

Jordan Ramirez, Wagner and Ethan Randolph all saw time on the mound.

“Our pitchers were on a pitch count,” Moore said. “We wanted to see what their conditioning was.”

In the second game, the Riverhawks jumped out to an early 8-0 lead in the second inning, highlighted by a two-out, two-run single by Evan Wagner.

Chiawana led 2-0 after the first, and tacked on six more runs in the second. Two runs in the sixth invoked the 10-run rule.

Wagner had three hits and drove in four runs for the Riverhawks, while Royce Vandine drove in two runs.

Ramirez and Noland each had a hit for Hermiston.

“The second game wasn’t pretty,” Moore said. “It wasn’t a bad ballgame. It was one of those games where one error led to six runs.”

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday at Pasco for an MCC doubleheader. The first game begins at 4 p.m.