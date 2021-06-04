HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs still are trying to navigate the talent-rich Mid-Columbia Conference, but they are making inroads with four players earning honorable mention honors this spring.
Senior Rustin Edmiston was selected as a pitcher, senior Spencer Juul at catcher, senior Gavin Hunter as a relief pitcher, and junior Chase Elliott as a utility player.
“That league is really, really tough,” Hermiston coach Kevin Moore said. “For Hermiston to get four kids is outstanding for our program. Usually when a team struggles (4-11 record), they usually don’t get any. We got four kids on there, which is fabulous.”
Kamiakin junior Payton Graham was named conference MVP, while Richland senior Mason Brunson was voted Pitcher of the Year. Richland’s Grant Richardson was named Coach of the Year.
Edmiston, a right-handed pitcher, has signed to play at Yakima Valley Community College. He threw a team-high 25.1 innings with a 7.737 ERA. He struck out 25 while walking 19.
At the plate, he hit .311 with three doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs and he scored 16 runs.
Juul, who has signed to play at Wenatchee Valley Community College, hit .302 over 15 games. He had five doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs and scored 10 runs. In the field, he had just two errors.
Blue Mountain Community College is the next stop for Hunter. He hit .324 in 37 at-bats. He had nine RBIs, scored 11 runs and committed just three errors. On the mound, he pitched 10 innings with a 2.80 ERA.
“It’s a testament to those kids who want to play at the next level,” Moore said of his seniors. “I cannot be more appreciative of how hard to continue to work during the season and offseason. I appreciate them as players.”
Elliott, who will return next season, played everything from pitcher to second base to outfield. He hit .282 with four doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and scored a team-high 20 runs. On the mound, he threw 16 innings with a 6.125 ERA.
