Hermiston dropped a pair of Mid-Columbia Conference games Tuesday to Kamiakin as the Braves posted wins of 11-1 and 11-5 at LaPierre Field.

The Bulldogs were in the thick of things in the first game, trailing 2-1 in the middle of the third inning.

The Braves, who lead the MCC at 11-1, jumped out to an 8-1 lead with six runs in the bottom half of the third, bolstered by back-to-back doubles by Caleb Beasley and Niko Wiltz.

Tanner Sullins finished off the Bulldogs with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sergio Rosales, Wyatt Noland and Alexis Rosales all had hits for Hermiston, while Landon Jones drove in the lone run.

Jordan Ramirez took the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs on six hits. He also walked six and struck out none.

In the second game, the Bulldogs held a 3-2 lead in the middle of the third inning, but that’s where the Braves pull ahead for good.

Kamiakin took advantage of two bases-loaded walks in the third, along with an RBI single from Jordan Chase, for a 5-3 lead it would not relinquish.

For the game, three Hermiston pitchers walked 10 and struck out six.

Seth Prewitt hit a double and drove in a run for the Bulldogs, while Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a run scored.

Gavin Ayers went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Braves.

The losses drop the Bulldogs to 1-11 in MCC play and 3-11 overall. Hermiston will host Kennewick on Friday.