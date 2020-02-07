HERMISTON — Jazlyn Romero made the most of her final regular-season home game Friday night.
The Hermiston senior point guard poured in 18 points and grabbed 11 rebound to lead the Bulldogs past Walla Walla 53-42 in Mid-Columbia Conference play at the Dawg House.
"It was really the intensity of the junior group," Romero said. "They are beasts on the court. They had a big impact in the second quarter."
The Bulldogs (13-7, 10-6 MCC), the No. 2 MCC seed, will host Shadle Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a District 8 loser-out playoff game.
"This (win) was exciting," Romero said. "It will carry over to Tuesday. We will take care of business."
Hermiston dropped its first game to Walla Walla 55-42, but used a big fourth quarter to pull away.
"I am super proud," Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. "Every player had a part in that win. They are all buying in. To win a game like like at the end of the season is awesome."
Blue Devils coach Morgan Jo Poyner said a combination of things put her team in a bad position.
"Their 3-point shooting hurt us," she said. "They had nine 3s — we had a hard time closing out their shooters. And, they did a good job of shutting down our playmakers."
Rian Clear had eight of her game-high 24 points it the first quarter as the Blue Devils enjoyed a 15-8 lead.
A bucket by Mia Huxoll put Wa-Hi out front 22-13 with 2:44 to play in the second, but a 10-2 run by the Bulldogs — including 3s by Mia Hernandez and Kaylee Young — pulled Hermiston to within 24-23 at the half.
Clear had 15 points in the first half, but the defense of Jayden Ray held Clear to just nine points the rest of the game.
"Rian is a fantastic player," Romero said. "She works hard on offense and defense. Jayden did a phenomenal job on her in the second half. I think she got in her head a little."
Romero scored seven of her points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer with 21 seconds reaming on the clock that put the Bulldogs up 36-35.
Alexis Kessell scored for Hermiston to open the fourth quarter, Hernandez later drilled a 3-pointer and added two free throws that put the game out of reach.
Romero had eight points in the quarter, including the final two points of the game.
"You can't get a better all-around person than Jaz," Moss said. "In the classroom and on the court. She has been a blessing to this program. She brings energy and works her tail off every night."
Kaylee Young added 11 points and four rebounds for Hermiston, while Hernandez had 10 points, Bailey Young six points and six rebounds, and Ray eight rebounds.
Clear was the only Blue Devil in double figures, but Kysa Jausoro hauled down 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.