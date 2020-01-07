RICHLAND, Wash. — The Hermiston Bulldogs opened a few eyes Tuesday night.
Jaiden Ruloph scored 12 of his 20 points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs pulled within 41-39 at the half against Richland.
It was a fleeting moment of accomplishment. The Bombers (7-4, 4-3 MCC) regrouped at the half, and promptly went on a 23-8 run in the third quarter to pull away for an 85-62 Mid-Columbia Conference win at Art Dewald Gymnasium.
“The first half, that was fun,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “We have been talking about having fun, and me giving them a little bit longer of a leash. We should have gone into halftime tied, but we couldn’t take care of the ball the last few seconds.”
Ben Fewel scored nine of his 17 points in the first quarter, floating through the key for easy baskets and helping the Bombers to a 24-13 lead.
The Bulldogs (2-8, 1-5 MCC) took their first lead at 37-36 with 1:41 to play in the second quarter as Ruloph hit both ends of a one-and-one.
After a 37-37 tie, Ruloph hit a short jumper to put Hermiston out front 39-37.
Two free throws by Twazae Gladney tied the score at 39-39, and a steal and bucket by Fewel with 2 seconds left on the clock, put the Bombers back on top.
Less than 5 minutes into the third quarter, the Bombers had gone on a 20-2 run to take a 61-41 lead.
Hermiston outscored Richland 15-10 in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to get back in the game.
“I don’t know how may offensive rebounds we gave up,” Preuninger said. “It was a ridiculous amount. We weren’t boxing out. They were crashing the boards like nuts. That was huge.”
A.J. Ramos-Barron added 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Trent Pitney had 10 points and four rebounds. Chase Elliott, in just his third game back since breaking his leg during the football season, added eight points.
“It has been nice to get Chase back,” Preuninger said. “He has another gear no one else has — it forces them to play faster.”
Ivan Rangel, who has had a few big games for Hermiston, was held to three points, but he pulled down eight rebounds.
“Jaiden has the touch and the confidence, and that is half of shooting,” Preuninger said. “If you don’t have confidence, nothing happens. We need someone else to step up and start scoring some points for us to win games.”
William McClelland led the Bombers with 20 points. The 6-foot-4 junior was tough inside, but he also stepped outside the arc for three 3s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.