HERMISTON — Hermiston went toe-to-toe with Chiawana in the first half of Tuesday’s game, but the Riverhawks went into overdrive in the second half to post an 84-60 Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs at the Dawg House.
“I thought Hermiston came out and matched our intensity,” Chiawana coach Chad Herron said. “Chase (Elliott) hit some shots. You can tell he is a leader. We responded well in the second half.”
Hermiston (2-14, 1-11), which trailed 8-0 to open the game, pulled within 28-25 with 2:45 to play in the second quarter, and was down 38-31 at the half.
“This is something I have wanted to see from the kids all season — some grit,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “Tonight we did and competed with one of the best teams in the state.”
The Riverhawks (15-1, 11-1 MCC) extended their lead to 63-46 at the end of the third quarter, then finished with a 21-14 run in the fourth quarter, hitting four of their eight 3-pointers.
“When you have a team of gym rats, it makes my job easier,” Herron said. “This is a group of kids I have to kick out of the gym. They are there early and stay late.”
The Bulldogs, who generally struggle in the third quarter, scored 15 points, getting five from AJ Ramos-Barron and four from Elliott.
Elliott led the Bulldogs with a game-high 20 points, while Ivan Rangel added 11 points, Trent Pitney nine points and five rebounds, and Jaime Ramirez eight rebounds.
Six of Rangel’s points came late in the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-pointers.
Cooper DeWitt led the Riverhawks with 16 points. Connor Mendez added 15 points, and Taylor Perez 14. Seth Schmidt had a team-high nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs will play a 7:30 p.m. game Friday at Hanford.
Chiawana’s 6-foot-5 junior guard Kobe Young, who was cleared to play last week, could see action this weekend when the Riverhawks host Walla Walla on Saturday.
