KENNEWICK, Wash. — On an ideal day for a run, the Hermiston boys and girls cross-country teams posted some of their best times of the season Wednesday at the second Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Lawrence Scott Park.

Amanda Nygard finished fourth for the Bulldogs in a time of 18 minutes, 24.61 seconds, with teammate Cydney Sanchez a couple of steps behind at 18:27.60.

Ella Nelson of Walla Walla took top honors at 17:50.89, followed by Richland’s Natalie Ruzauskas (17:51.90) and Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa (17:59.90). The trio led the race from start to finish.

“I look forward to running against them,” Nygard said of the top three runners. “I like the competition.”

Richland won the girls team title with 44 points, with Hermiston sixth with 125.

Nygard gets pushed every day by Sanchez in practice, which has helped them stay in the top pack of runners.

Sanchez said she liked the 3-mile course, which is relatively flat.

“I like the faster courses,” she said. “It’s easier to push yourself.”

Hermiston’s No. 3 runner, Alexis Serna, clocked in at 19:33.33 (26th), while Ellie Ernst was 42nd. Julianna Joyce was 48th.

“Our four and five runners were a little further back than we would have liked,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “Amanda and Cydney are two of the top runners in the state. They are looking good. Alexia ran under 20 minutes for the first time. I’m really proud of all three of them.”

Kamiakin dominated the boys race, placing its top five runners among the first seven across the finish line, led by sophomore Isaac Teeples (14:34.17) and senior Stanford Smith (14:36.64).

The Braves won the team title with 20 points, with Walla Walla a distant second with 66. Hermiston was fifth (130).

Hermiston’s Greg Anderson ran a steady race, staying in the 13th spot over the course of the four laps.

“I was trying to be in the top 14,” said Anderson, who ran a 15:54.73. “This was a PR for me. This course is great. It’s fast and it helps us prepare for the championship season.”

Anderson said competing against the Kamiakin runners has helped him improve his times.

“This competition is not like anything I’d seen before in Oregon,” he said. “We didn’t run against teams like Kamiakin on a consistent basis.”

Logan Springstead (16:18.61) was the second Bulldog across the finish line, followed by Jackson Shaver (16:21.39), Adrian Delgado (16:54.60) and Pedro Pacheco (16:57.46).

“He had not broke 18 (minutes) until a couple of weeks ago,” Blackburn said of Pacheco. “He is making great strides. Our top five were under 17 minutes — we didn’t have that last year.”

The Bulldogs will get another look at Kamiakin, Kennewick and Southridge on Oct. 24 at the MCC 3A Championships at Leslie Grove Park in Richland.

“That’s what we train for, to keep up with Kamiakin,” Blackburn said. “We had the Summits and Craters with the same tradition, but we only saw them once or twice a year, not on a weekly basis.”