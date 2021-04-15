HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs, whose season was limited to just four games, had four players named to the Mid-Columbia Conference football team.
Junior Sam Cadenas was named to the second team as an offensive lineman, and to the honorable mention team as a defensive lineman.
Quarterback Chase Elliott, a junior, was a second-team selection.
Senior offensive lineman Josh Fernandez and junior linebacker Koi Mikami were named to the honorable mention team.
The Bulldogs finished 1-3 on the year with a win over Hanford.
Kamiakin running back Tuna Altahir and Richland receiver Ben Fewel shared Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Kennewick linebacker and Kamiakin linebacker Luis Salgado shared Defensive Player of the Year accolades.
Lineman of the Year honors went to Kamiakin’s Aaron Tano and Kennewick’s Ayden Knapik.
Special Teams Player of the Year was Walla Walla kicker/punter Seamus Hall, and Chiawana’s Scott Bond was named Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.