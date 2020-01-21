HERMISTON — Jazlyn Romero played every second of Tuesday’s Mid-Columbia Conference game against Pasco.
The Hermiston senior guard made the most of her time on the court, scoring a career-high 34 points as the Bulldogs came away with a 72-61 overtime victory at the Dawg House.
“They took a game from us earlier,” said Romero, who also had 10 rebounds. “We had to make sure to get that split.”
Romero’s 34 points is just four shy of the school record of 38, held by Alissa Edwards.
“I don’t think I have ever been so proud of someone,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “She got beat up. She played every single second, but we had to have her and Jayden Ray on the floor for defense. Offensively, they couldn’t stop her.”
Pasco (9-4, 6-4 MCC) led 55-54 with 24 seconds left in regulation. Romero hit two free throws with 5 seconds remaining for a 56-55 lead.
Mya Groce drove the lane in the final second, and was fouled, putting her at the line for two. Groce missed the first free throw, but made the second to tie the score and send the game into overtime.
“I thought it was over when she went to the line,” Romero said. “She missed the first one, and Kaylee (Young) said ‘We got this.’”
Romero drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to open overtime. Over the course of the 4-minute period, she went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and finished with 12 points.
“I had already taken over when I hit that 3,” Romero said, “but it was go time. Tonight wasn’t about me, it was about us. That W would not have been a W without all of us.”
Hermiston (8-6, 5-5 MCC) led 12-10 after the first quarter, but Pasco went on a 22-13 run in the second to take a 32-25 lead at the half.
Pasco kept its foot on the gas in the third, taking a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
It was there that things started to fall apart for Pasco, which had an eight-point lead with 5:51 to play.
Foul trouble plagued Pasco, which saw Taija Mackey foul out, taking away its inside presence, and Aniyah Heavens pick up her fifth foul with 1:09 to play.
Hermiston had a steady stream of players go to the free-throw line. The Bulldogs were 10 of 17 from the line in the fourth, but it was just enough to pull them back into the game.
“It was a good team effort,” Moss said. “Our sideline was so engaged, and that energy went out onto the floor. They communicated, and the leadership from our captains (Romero, Young and Ray) was awesome.”
Young and Kendall Dowdy each added 10 points for Hermiston, while Ray and Katelyn Heideman each had nine.
Taleya Maiden led Pasco with 15 points, nine coming in the second quarter. Ashtyn Nelson added 10 points, with seven coming after halftime.
Hermiston will host Southridge at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
