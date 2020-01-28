HERMISTON — When you play a team as good as Chiawana, you need to shoot the ball well. That did not happen for Hermiston on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were held to 14 first-half points, and the Riverhawks ran away in the second half for a 58-31 Mid-Columbia Conference victory at the Dawg House.
“We did not shoot well,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “We’d get some defensive stops, then weren’t able to hit our shots. Jazlyn (Romero) couldn’t find a basket. Kind of the story of the night.”
The Bulldogs (9-7, 6-6 MCC) held Chiawana’s Talia vonOelhoffen to six points in the first half, but the 6-foot-1 junior poured in 20 in the second half to rally the Riverhawks (15-2, 12-1).
“My shot wasn’t falling in the first half,” said vonOelhoffen, who had 26 points and 11 rebounds on the night. “In the second half, I got my rhythm back, and my teammates stepped up.”
The Riverhawks jumped out to an 11-4 lead midway through the first quarter, getting seven points from Alyssa Agundis and four from vonOelhoffen. Agundis finished the game with 10 points.
Hermiston made a late run, capping off the quarter with a 3-pointer by Mia Hernandez from the left wing for a 16-11 game.
The Riverhawks outscored the Bulldogs 6-3 in the second quarter to take a 22-14 lead at the half.
“In the first half, we were rushing our offense,” Chiawana coach Mike Brown said. “In the second half, we were patient and stuck to the game plan.”
The Riverhawks opened the third quarter on fire. They outscored the Bulldogs 23-9, with vonOelhoffen leading the way with 17 points, including three 3-pointers — the final one coming at the buzzer for a 45-23 lead.
“She is a Division I basketball player,” Moss said of vonOelhoffen. “For us to hold her to six points in the first half was awesome. She started hitting some outside shots that she didn’t get in the first half.”
Hernandez had a four-point play with 10 seconds left in the third. She finished the night with 16 points.
Hermiston got two 3s from Hernandez in the fourth quarter, along with a basket by Bailey Young, but there was no catching Chiawana.
The Riverhawks’ man-to-man defense helped hold Romero to just two points on the night, but she did haul down nine rebounds.
Kendall Dowdy also was held scoreless, but she had three steals and seven rebounds.
“Kendall does a great job defensively,” Moss said. “That’s the volleyball player in her. She is all over the place, but it works for her. She was aggressive and had an excellent game.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Hanford for a 5:45 p.m. game Friday.
