Hermiston had four players selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference boys soccer teams.

Midfielders Emilio Leal and Coleman Solano were named to the first team, while goalie Juan Carlos Navarrete and defender Matt Mendez were named to the second team.

In eight MCC games, Navarrete’s goals against average was .888. He had shutouts against Southridge and Kennewick. In three playoff games, he allowed two goals.

Walla Walla forward Julio Tapia was named the Player of the Year.

Chiawana’s Riley Dodson was named Coach of the Year. The Riverhawks finished the regular season 8-0.

The Bulldogs finished 5-3 in MCC play and earned the top 3A seed to the District 8 playoffs.

Hermiston defeated Kennewick 1-0, then topped Kamiakin 3-1 in the championship game.

The Bulldogs lost in the first round of the 3A state playoffs, dropping a 2-1 game to Mountain View in a shootout.

Baseball

The Mid-Columbia Conference baseball honors included just one Hermiston player — senior outfielder Jordan Ramirez, who was named to the first team. The Bulldogs struggled in their first season in the MCC, finishing 1-15.

Chiawana junior Riley Cissne was named Player of the Year. Kamiakin senior Trystan Vrieling was named Pitcher of the Year.

Kamiakin’s Steve Woods was named Coach of the Year after leading the Braves to a 14-2 regular-season record.

Tennis

Hermiston senior Hayden Cissna was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference second team. Cissna, who has signed to play for Treasure Valley Community College, made it to the semifinals of the MCC tournament before losing.

The MCC boys Player of the Year is Etienne Chaillot of Walla Walla. The girls top player is Quinci Fisher of Richland.