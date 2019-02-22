Hermiston’s Jordan Thomas was named to the girls Mid-Columbia Conference first team that was announced Friday.

Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure, who led the league in scoring with 22.55 points per game, was named MCC MVP for the third year in a row. Toure has signed to play at Butler University.

Kamiakin, which won the MCC regular-season title for the third year in a row, will play Peninsula in a regional game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Richland High School.

Kennewick’s Daron Santo was named Coach of the Year, while Chiawana junior Alyssa Agundis was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 senior, had the second-highest scoring average in the conference at 15.53 points per game.

Thomas, who also was chosen to the all-defensive team, was the only Hermiston girls player chosen to the team.

For the boys, seven-time conference champion Richland placed three on the first team, including league MVP Garrett Streufert.

Hermiston’s Ryne Andreason was named to the second team, while Cesar Ortiz was selected to the honorable mention team, and Jordan Ramirez to the all-defensive team.

Richland’s Earl Streufert was named Coach of the Year for the sixth time, while Bombers guard Cody Sanderson was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bulldogs (15-8 overall) finished 10-6 during their first year in the MCC and earned the 3A’s top seed for the District 8 tournament.

Andreason led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points a game, whole Ortiz added 13.5 and Ramirez 12.