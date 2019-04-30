Agustin Arceo nailed the final shot in the shootout on Tuesday as Walla Walla handed visiting Hermiston a 4-3 Mid-Columbia Conference loss.

“We missed a couple of chances, and we had to play through adversity with the different time of day and different surface (grass),” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs have the top 3A seed for regionals and will host the winner of Thursday’s Kennewick-Mt. Spokane game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Blue Devils (5-3 MCC) led 3-1 with 4 minutes left in the game, but goals by Coleman Solano and Emilio Leal tied the score and forced extra time.

“It only takes 20 seconds to score a goal from one end of the field to the other,” Harshberger said. “The guys picked up their heads and kept playing. In Oregon, we would have ended in a tie.”

Freshman Jorge Carrillo also scored for the Bulldogs, while Juan Navarrete had six saves.

Hermiston finished 5-3 in its first season in the MCC.

“I love the competition,” Harshberger said of the conference. “You never know how it’s going to go.”