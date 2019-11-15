HERMISTON — Hermiston goalie Lanie Gomez earned Mid-Columbia Conference second-team honors for her play this season.

Gomez, a senior, had two shutouts and allowed an average of two goals per game.

Gomez, a three-year starter, was the lone Hermiston player to earn all-conference honors.

“She was an important player for our team,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “You can’t replace someone who played for one coach, then another, moved to a new league and only got better. She did a great job.”

Hermiston went 2-12 in MCC play, and lost four one-goal games.

Guizar said Gomez has gotten interest from several NWAC schools, but she has not yet made a decision.

Chiawana senior midfielder Ruthie Edrington, who will play college soccer at Lee University (Tennessee), was named the MCC Player of the Year.

Walla Walla’s Dana Evans was named Coach of the Year.