HERMISTON — Led by junior Addi Caplinger, Hermiston had five players selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference tennis team.
The Hermiston girls finished the season with a 13-1 record this season, with their lone loss going to Southridge on April 29.
Caplinger was the Bulldogs’ No. 1 singles player all season. She lost a three-set match to Kennewick’s Janie Buckingham in the No. 1 singles semifinals at the MCC Championships in three sets.
“Coming in, she had just her freshman year, where she was low on the totem pole,” Hermiston tennis coach Jason Sivey said. “She came out this year and she was competitive. She was more dominating than people thought she would be.”
During the regular season, Caplinger lost matches to Buckingham, Southridge’s Emma Hamaker-Teals and Richland’s Bryn Neal.
Caplinger beat Hamaker-Teals at the MCC Championships.
Neal, a sophomore, was named the MCC Player of the Year, while Southridge’s Chuck Hamaker-Teals was named Coach of the Year.
On the second team, the Bulldogs had the doubles team of seniors Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer, who had just one loss during the regular season.
Mitchell and Hofbauer won the No. 1 doubles title for the Bulldogs at the MCC Championships, beating Kamiakin’s Charly Scherbarth and Korin Clark 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.
“They lost to Kamiakin during the regular season, and then beat them in the MCC Championships,” Sivey said. “They had a rough match during the regular season. It was good to see them come back and show who they really are.”
For the boys, Hermiston’s top doubles team of Miguel Salvador and Max Spencer were named to the second team. They finished 7-2 during the regular season.
Salvador and Spencer won the the No. 1 doubles title at the MCC Championships, beating Richland’s Cody Davey and Josh Cowell 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.
Hanford sophomore Sonny Bravo was named Player of the Year, while Hanford’s Craig Klatt was selected as Coach of the Year.
Mid-Columbia Conference Golf
Hermiston senior Madi McClannahan was named to the girls second team after averaging a 90 during the regular season.
McClannahan, who has signed to golf for Southwestern Oregon Community College, shot her best round of 84 during Week 4 at Horn Rapids Golf Course.
She also shot an 85 at the season-opening event at Canyon Lakes Golf Course.
McClannahan finished tied for ninth at the MCC Championships with a 90 at Horn Rapids.
Angela Park of Southridge was the Golfer of the Year, while Spencer Reiboldt of Pasco and Janet Schuster of Richand were Coaches of the Year. Park averaged a 71.8 over the six MCC matches.
For the boys, Carter Sheets of Richland was the Player of the Year, while Richland’s Mike Neidhold was Coach of the Year.
