Hermiston's Jazlyn Romero and Paige Palzinski earned Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference honors for track.

Romero, a junior, was named to the first team for javelin, while Palzinksi, a sophomore, was an honorable mention pick in the shot put.

The selections were based on regular-season times and distances.

Katherine Petsch of Kamiakin was named the Track Athlete of the Year, while Noelani Helm was voted the Field Athlete of the Year.

Both Romero and Palzinski qualified for the 3A state track meet in their respective events.

Hermiston did not have any boys selected to the team.

Walla Walla’s Jared McAlvey (sprints/hurdles) and Patrick Utschinski (shot put/discus) were named the Athletes of the Year.