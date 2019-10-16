HERMISTON — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month around the country, and the Hermiston volleyball team is doing its part in helping bring awareness to the cause.

The Bulldogs will host Pasco on Thursday in a Mid-Columbia Conference match. The players will wear pink shirts, have pink shirts for sale, have gift baskets of goodies to raffle during the match, and have a serving contest, where contestants will pay $1 per serve in an attempt to hit a target on the other side of the net.

“Volleyball, more than any other sport, has championed breast cancer awareness and research,” Hermiston coach Amy Dyck said. “This is my fourth year with the program, and we have done this every year. They were doing it before I got here.”

The money raised will go to the Side-Out Foundation, which unifies the volleyball community to drive change in the way that breast cancer is treated.

The Side-Out Foundation, created in 2004, is a nonprofit charity that raises awareness and funds for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

Side-Out’s Dig Pink movement has raised more than $14,000,000 with the support of more than 9,000 volleyball teams across the nation.

“Wearing pink is a great way to start a conversation,” Dyck said. “We were at Walla Walla last week, and it’s cool to look back at the film and see so many girls wearing pink. They are teenage girls who have a responsibility and opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves, and take pride and ownership of it.”

The Bulldogs also will honor breast cancer survivors at the game. Several have received help through the Sisters Influencing Survivorship program in Hermiston.