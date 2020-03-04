HERMISTON — Sophomore Sam Cadenas leads a contingent of five Hermiston wrestlers named to the Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference team.
Cadenas was named to the first team at 220 pounds by the conference coaches. Cadenas won district and regional titles, and placed third at state. He finished with record of 39-8.
Trevor Wagner, a junior, was selected to the second team at 160 pounds, while senior Dustyn Coughlin was a second-team pick at 285.
Wagner, who was 34-9 on the season, won a district title, was second at regionals and third at state.
Coughlin finished third at district, won the regional title, and then placed sixth at state. He finished the season with a 28-15 record.
Sophomores Hunter Dyer (132) and Jon Lee (195) earned honorable mention honors.
Dyer placed third at district, and finished fourth at regionals to earn a trip to state. Dyer went 1-2 in his first trip to the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. He finished the season 26-19.
Lee, who was second at district, finished fifth at regionals to miss out on a return trip to state. His season record was 23-11.
Chiawana’s Robby Vaughn (138) was named the lower weight Wrestler of the Year, while his teammate Isaiah Anderson (195) was the upper weight Wrestler of the Year. Both won state titles, and helped the Riverhawks pick up their second consecutive 4A state team title.
Coach the Year honors went to Chiawana’s Jack Anderson.
