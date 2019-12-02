3 — State football titles (1992, 2015, 2019)
6 — Interceptions (each) by Jace Coe and Kason Cimmiyotti
8 — Punt returns for touchdowns by Mason Lehman
13 — Quarterback sacks by Heppner
17 — Turnovers forced in 4 playoff games
77 — Total touchdowns scored
98 — Points allowed this season
306 — Wins for coach Greg Grant in 30 years at Heppner
535 — Points scored this season
999 — Yards rushing by Blake Wolters
