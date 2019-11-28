CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho senior defensive end Landon Clark-Gammell earned Frontier Conference second-team honors, joining 15 teammates on the all-conference team.
“It really means a lot,” said Clark-Gammell, a 2015 Hermiston High graduate. “It’s a huge deal; there are some ballers in this league. It’s nice to be recognized by the coaches.”
Clark-Gammell has 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season.
Coyotes quarterback Darius-James Peterson was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while College of Idaho’s Mike Moroski was named Coach of the Year.
C of I had seven players named to the first team, and nine to the second team.
Clark-Gammell was disappointed fellow Hermiston grad and Yotes receiver Keegan Crafton did not get recognized.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I thought he’d be on there somewhere, for sure.”
The Yotes (11-0), who are on a 17-game win streak, will play in the NAIA Football Championship quarterfinals Saturday against Grand View (12-0) in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Honestly, we are excited to get on a plane and go somewhere,” Clark-Gammell said. “We have some long bus trips in our league. It will be a nice change of pace.”
