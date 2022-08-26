MaddyNaughton_001.jpg
Pendleton High School cross-country coach Maddy Naughton hits the track for an early morning run with her team Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the school. This is Naughton's first year as the head coach for the Bucks.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — A one-time Pendleton High School track and field record holder has taken the reins of the Bucks’ cross-country program.

Maddy Naughton, a longtime assistant coach for the program, stepped into the position after Ben Bradley stepped down earlier this month.

