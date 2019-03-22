Sam Colbray reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, but two losses Friday put him out of the tournament, and left him one win shy of the podium in Pittsburgh.

Colbray, a 2016 Hermiston graduate who wrestles for Iowa State, lost a 6-4 quarterfinal match to Chip Ness of North Carolina in overtime at 184 pounds.

After a scoreless first period, Colbray took the down position to start. He maneuvered an escape within 9 seconds, then got a takedown with 48 seconds remaining.

Ness was out of Colbray’s grasp in 2 seconds, then took Colbray down with just 5 seconds left in the round. Colbray got an escape at the buzzer for a 4-3 lead.

Ness started down in the third and got an escape 30 seconds in to tie the score.

In overtime, Ness took Colbray down with 5 seconds remaining.

In the blood round to stay alive for a spot on the podium and All-American status, Colbray dropped a 5-2 decision to Emery Parker of Illinois.

Parker, who finished third at the NCAAs last year, registered takedowns in the first and second rounds, while Colbray had escapes.

Parker chose the down position to start the third, and got an escape 12 seconds in to take a 5-2 lead. Neither man would scored from there.

Colbray, a sophomore, finished the season with a 28-8 record.