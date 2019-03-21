Former Hermiston wrestlers Sam Colbray and Bob Coleman are making their first appearances at the NCAA Wrestling Championships this week, and the first day came with mixed results.

Colbray, a four-time state champ for the Bulldogs, wrestles for Iowa State at 184 pounds. He was second at the Big 12 Championships two weeks ago.

Coleman, who won a Pac-12 title two weeks ago, competes for Oregon State, also at 184 pounds. The two are on opposite sides of the bracket.

Colbray, ranked No. 10, opened the day with an impressive 8-2 decision over Jackson Hemaur of Fresno State.

Colbray (28-6) registered a takedown with 35 seconds in the first round, and Hemauer got an escape at the buzzer.

An escape by Hemauer at 1:10 of the second round tied the match, but Colbray got another takedown with 20 seconds remaining.

In the third, Colbray took the down position, got an escape, then another takedown with 40 seconds left on the clock for a 7-2 lead. With 2:17 of riding time, Colbray earned an additional point.

In the Round of 16, Colbray beat Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State 7-4.

Friday, Colbray will face Chip Ness of North Carolina in the quarterfinals.

Coleman (17-15) had to win his pigtail match against Christopher Kober of Campbell first thing Thursday morning to reach the main bracket.

Coleman posted a 9-0 victory over Kober, only to draw top-ranked Myles Martin of Ohio State in the first round.

Martin pinned Coleman in 3:22 to send him to the consolation bracket.

Coleman would lose his first consolation match, and finished the season 17-16.