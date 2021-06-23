NORTH POWDER — South Wasco County had the size inside, but the Redsides could not keep pace with Nixyaawii during their 1A state semifinal game Wednesday, June 23, at Powder Valley High School.
Tyasin Burns had 30 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a 77-45 victory and spot in Thursday’s state championship game against Damascus Christian.
“We’ve check-marked one of our goals in getting to the championship game,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “You can’t win a title unless you are there.”
The Golden Eagles ran out to a 21-5 lead in the first quarter, and the Redsides could not get back in the game.
“They were 6-5 and 6-4 inside, but we boxed out really well and held them to a lot of one-shot possessions,” Sams said. “We pressed them a majority of the game and wore on them. We played our tempo. We forced 16 turnovers.”
With a 67-31 Nixyaawii lead after the third quarter, the game was played with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Burns scored all of his points in the first three quarters, with 11 coming in the third quarter.
“Tyasin was fantastic tonight,” Sams said.
Dakota Sams added 15 points, including 10 in the third quarter. He also had 11 rebounds and seven assists. Greyson Sams chipped in 13 points, and Ruger Deming added five points and 10 rebounds.
NORTH CLACKAMAS CHRISTIAN 58, IONE/ARLINGTON 55 — The Cardinals were down three points with 10 seconds left on the clock, but a turnover squashed a hope of tying the game as the Saints I/A out of the 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
“We set it up to go to Jaiden (Ruloph), but they doubled up on him, they tipped the pass and got the steal,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We also had a five-point lead with 4 minutes to go. Discipline failed us today.”
The game was close throughout
The Saints led 13-10 after the first quarter, and 27-22 at the half.
The Cardinals rallied in the third to pull within 43-40 heading into the final quarter.
I/A began to feed the ball inside to Hunter Padberg in the fourth and had success. He had eight of his 16 points in the quarter as the Cardinals took a five-point lead.
“He was instrumental there,” Stefani said of Padberg. “We were down two or three, then went on a run. Then a switch was flipped and it went back the other way. Mentally, I think they overlooked it. There were bad decisions and we got caught standing around.”
Ruloph led the Cardinals with 17 points — including five 3-pointers — and 10 rebounds. Padberg had three assists to go with his 16 points, while Jace Troutman had 11 rebounds and Carson Eynetich eight points.
Luke Nelson led the Saints with 21 points.
“This was a hard one for the kids,” Stefani said. “They were pretty hurt. They realized they squandered it away. We have been here (state) two years in a row and we are building something.”
Girls basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 41, MOHAWK 37 — The Cardinals ended their 1A state run with a come-from-behind victory over the Mustangs at Powder Valley High School.
Seniors Jessica Medina and Eva Martin led the charge for I/A, combining for 25 points.
The Cardinals trailed 21-6 after the first quarter, and 25-8 at the half.
“They came out hard with their press on us,” said I/A coach Nathan Heideman, whose team finished tied for seventh in the 16-team event.
In the second, we stopped the hemorrhaging, but we weren’t able to capitalize on the offensive end. We pressed the entire time, and got the steals we needed, but were missing the shots. They were able to get the rebounds and baskets in transition.”
At the half, Heideman made some changes, with the help of some encouraging words from assistant coach Ethan Wieser.
“I was focused on the Xs and Os,” Heideman said. “What he said was what they needed to hear. He got their heads right and they went out like gangbusters after that. It was great.”
In the third quarter, I/A went on a 15-5 run to pull within 30-23. Haylie Peterson scored five points in the run, while Martin and Medina each had four.
In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals outscored the Mustangs 18-5, with Medina scoring nine points.
“In the fourth we had the rattled,” Heideman said. “They got back within two with 4 seconds left, but they fouled Eva and she made both free throws with 1.5 seconds left. The team had zero quit in them.”
Medina scored all 13 of her points in the second half, including six key free throws. Martin added 12 points, while Peterson added eight.
Mohawk’s Kendyle Gormley scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Kallee Eck, who had six points in the first half, was held scoreless the last two quarters.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 64, NIXYAAWII 44 — Destiny Mora-Lopez poured in 22 points to lead the Redsides to a victory over the Golden Eagles at the 1A state basketball tournament.
The 6-foot Mora-Lopez scored 16 of her points in the second half, while Jade McCoy scored all 19 of her points over the final three quarters.
Mersayus Hart led the Golden Eagles with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Sophie Bronson added nine points.
GERVAIS 58, HEPPNER 24 — Sydney Wilson had eight points for the Mustangs in a 2A state tournament quarterfinals loss to the Cougars at Horizon Christian High School in Hood River.
Heppner will play Friday at 11 a.m. at Sisters Middle School. Their opponent has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.