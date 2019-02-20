Nixyaawii’s Mick Schimmel and Tyasin Burns were selected to the Old Oregon League first team by the league’s coaches.

The Golden Eagles (24-2) won the OOL regular-season title with a 12-0 record. They beat Joseph 54-42 in the district championship game, earning a first-round bye in the state playoffs.

Nixyaawii will host St. Paul at 6 p.m. Friday in a state playoff game. The winner will advance to the 1A state tournament Feb. 27-March 2 at Baker High School.

Joining Schimmel and Burns on the first team are Omar Benitez of Powder Valley, Tyler Homan and Mason Ferre of Joseph, and Christopher Nobles of Wallowa, who was named OOL MVP.

Eli Sprenger, of Griswold, was selected to the second team. Moses Moses and Deven Barkley, both of Nixyaawii, were also selected to the second team.

For the girls, Joseph sophomore Sabrina Albee was named league MVP.

Ermia Butler and Lark Moses, both of Nixyaawii, were selected to the second team. Arianna Krol, of Griswold, was named to the honorable mention team.