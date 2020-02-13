IMBLER — Sophie Bronson scored a game-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers to lead Nixyaawii to a 44-22 road victory over Imbler in Old Oregon League play on Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles (10-11, 6-4 OOL) led 24-8 at the half, and then went on a 13-8 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Adilia Hart, Mackenzie Kiona, Trista Melton and Kylie MountainChief all added six points for the Golden Eagles, who have won three games in a row.
Kenna Whitmore led the Panthers with 10 points.
Nixyaawii will host Elgin at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 76, IMBLER 38 — The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in handing the host Panthers an Old Oregon League loss.
Nixyaawii (19-4, 10-0 OLL) got a game-high 26 points from junior Tyasin Burns, who scored all but one point in the first three quarters.
The Golden Eagles, who have won 12 games in a row, also got 13 points from Mick Schimmel, and nine from Kirk Houle.
Jayce Burnette led the Panthers with 17 points.
Nixyaawii will host Elgin at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
UMATILLA 49, IRRIGON 44 — The Vikings trailed 23-22 at the half, but rallied for a 22-9 fourth quarter to score an Eastern Oregon League road win on Thursday.
Edwin Ortiz contributed eight points to Umatilla’s fourth-quarter comeback, including two treys. He led the Vikings (13-10, 6-3 EOL) with 13 points on the night, and Ramiro Alvarez had 10. Andrew Earl finished with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Irrigon (2-10, 0-10 EOL) got a game-high 17 points from Tony Carrillo in their season’s final contest.
The Vikings wrap up the regular season at home against Riverside on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
