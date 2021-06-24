BAKER CITY — There was no doubt from the start of the game that Nixyaawii was going home with the 1A state basketball title.
Tyasin Burns scored 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a 50-29 victory over Damascus Christian on Thursday, June 24, and pick up the coveted championship trophy.
“They are a special group of kids,” Nixyaawii coach Ryan Sams said. “From the first day of practice we knew we could win a state championship. Baker and La Grande, and even Umatilla, gave us what we needed to see to get here. They were better than the teams we played this week.”
Burns scored 10 of his points in the first half as Nixyaawii took a 24-11 lead at intermission.
“He’s an athlete,” Sams said. “He never gets tired, he just goes, goes, goes. He is a workhorse and he plays at a speed no one else does.”
Damascus scored the first basket of the game, but that would be its only lead as the Golden Eagles tied the score, then took off.
“Defensively, we were nails,” Sams said. “They couldn’t hardly get a shot up on our defenses. We were in their shooters’ faces. Our five starters were on the same page defensively.”
The Golden Eagles led 13-4 after the first quarter, and 38-15 heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles outscored Nixyaawii 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough.
“The guys don’t want to give an inch,” Sams said. “Damascus tried to slow the game down; it wasn’t as fast paced as we’d like. We got good shots. It was efficient.”
Dakota Sams added 12 points, Ruger Deming chipped in 10, and Dylan Abrahamson added eight, all in the third quarter.
“Dakota is a good all-around player with the rebounds and assists,” coach Sams said. “Ruger was a man among boys. He anchors our defense protecting the rim, he gets steals and bangs inside.”
It was the first title for Ryan Sams, who took over at Nixyaawii this year after being an assistant at Pendleton High School for 13 years. He got to share the experience with his sons Dakota and Greyson.
"The connection with my coaching staff (Alan Crawford, Lynette Minthorn, Chuck West) was amazing too," coach Sams said. "One family, one unit. The kids bought into it.”
Zach Nelson led Damascus with 10 points, while Mitch Colburn added nine — seven of which came in the Eagles’ fourth-quarter run.
Greyson Sams was tasked with guarding Noah McAllister, one of Damascus' top scorers. He held him to four points.
Burns and Dakota Sams were named to the all-tournament first team.
“One of our top goals was to win a championship,” coach Sams said. “We had some great leaders in Dakota and Tyasin.”
Nixyaawii had a strong fan base all week, but picked a few more fans along the way.
“We have the best fans,” coach Sams said. “The elders are the ones getting on the refs. Even the Joseph and Powder Valley kids were all cheering for us. They wanted us to win.”
The Golden Eagles finished the season 15-1. Their only loss was 85-84 to Yakama Tribal (Washington) on June 7.
