Nearly every gym between Umatilla and Echo will be in use Saturday and Sunday as the 16th annual Best of the West AAU basketball tournament tips off.

According to Hermiston High School athletiic directory Larry Usher, who helps coordinate the event, there will be 119 boys and girls teams playing nearly 300 games on 17 courts. The teams will range from second to eighth grade.

“We will use all 12 gyms in the Hermiston School District, Umatilla High School, Echo’s two gyms, and Stanfield High School and elementary,” Usher said. “We have 20 teams from the Boise area, local teams, and teams from Lewiston, Clarkston, Spokane, Portland, Seattle, the Tri-Cities and the Yakima area.”

Teams pay a $230 entry fee that helps pay for facilities and officials.

It is the third of four AAU tournaments held in the area, with one more coming Feb. 9-10.

The events have a big economic impact for the region, with families staying in hotels, eating out, buying gas and shopping.

Each tournament brings about 1,100 players, around 4,000 people, and pumps roughly $400,000 to the local communities.

The cost per day to watch games is $6 for adults and $4 for children and seniors.

3A District Bowling

Hermiston will host the 3A district girls bowling tournament Friday at Desert Lanes.

Action will begin at 2 p.m. The top team, and the top two bowlers, not on the winning team, will advance to state.

The state tournament will be held Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.