Five Blue Mountain baseball players earned NWAC East Region honors when the teams were announced Friday.

Freshman infielder Carsten Manderbach, sophomore outfielder Micah O’Donnell, sophomore pitcher Dylan Grogan (Stanfield), freshman catcher Gage Young and sophomore utility player Alex Salsman were named to the second team.

Manderbach hit .303 with a team-leading 54 hits (11 doubles), 17 RBIs and 11 stolen bases, while O’Donnell hit .333 with seven doubles, 21 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Manderbach also earned a gold glove as an infielder, recording 128 assists and had a hand in 12 double plays.

Salsman had a .287 average with a team-high 43 RBIs and six home runs, while Young hit .318 with 21 RBIs.

Grogan had a 3.21 ERA over 61⅔ innings of work. Grogan struck out 84 and boasted a 6-1 record in 10 starts.

Matt James of Yakima Valley was named East Region MVP, while Spokane’s Bryan Winston was named Coach of the Year.

The NWAC East Region softball team was announced Thursday.

No BMCC players were chosen.