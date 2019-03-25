Dylan Grogan (Stanfield) struck out 13 and allowed just one run through six innings to lead Blue Mountain Community College to a 9-2 victory over Olympic in the first game of a doubleheader in Pendleton.
Grogan did not walk a batter, and only one run was earned.
Alex Salsman went 3 for 5 with a double for the Timberwolves (11-6), while Micah O’Donnell was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs, and Hunter Hughes went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI.
In the second game, Olympic (10-8) scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 6-2 victory.
The Timberwolves scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth, but left eight runners stranded over the course of seven innings.
Hughes and Austin Shirley each drove in a run for BMCC.
The Timberwolves begin East Region play Wednesday, hosting Treasure Valley.
The first game begins at 1 p.m.
