A sluggish first half cost the Blue Mountain women on Monday in a 70-47 NWAC East Division loss to Spokane in Pendleton.

Spokane jumped out to a 28-16 lead over the Timberwolves (2-14 overall, 0-6 East), then held BMCC to a meager three points in the second to take a 44-19 lead at the half.

CCS (15-4, 4-3) held BMCC scoreless the last 5:03 of the second quarter.

Shania Graham had 14 points, including a 3-for-3 performance from beyond the arc, for Spokane in the first half.

Chloe Morrison scored all eight of her points in BMCC’s 14-point third quarter, while Karlie Gerlinger had eight of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Brooke Wheeler added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost 12 consecutive games. Ammarea Broncheau (Weston-McEwen) chipped in six points and five rebounds.

Koyama Young led CCS with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Graham had 16 points and three assists, and Alexia Novelli 10 points and nine rebounds.

SPOKANE MEN 83, BMCC 73 — Dante Clayton scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to help the Timberwolves overtake the Sasquatch in an NWAC East Division battle in Pendleton.

BMCC (4-13 overall, 2-4 East) led 8-7 early in the first half, then scored just two points over the next three minutes as Spokane went out front 17-10.

The Timberwolves came back to tie the scored at 18, and then took a 20-18 lead on a layup by Bryson Pierce (Pilot Rock). BMCC would lead 27-26 with 6:50 to play, but that would be its last lead of the game.

Spokane (15-5, 6-1), which led 41-37 at the half, extended its lead to 59-50 mid-way through the second half.

BMCC would pull within 63-60 with 6:27 remaining, but would get no closer as Spokane pulled away.

Mekhi Foreman (Pendleton) added 14 points and handed out 10 assists for the Timberwolves, while Jeremiah Hillard had 12 points and five assists, and Dylan Grogan (Stanfield) 10 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Dedrick Pakootas had a game-high 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for Spokane, which has won three games in a row. Isaiah Gotell added 12 points, and Garrett White 11 points and eight rebounds.